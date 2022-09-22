Samsung inks pact to provide 5G solutions to US firm Comcast

Seoul: Samsung Electronics said on Thursday it will provide 5G solutions to America’s largest cable service provider, Comcast, in its latest deal as one of the world’s biggest 5G network services providers.

The partnership to supply 5G Radio Access Network (RAN) is aimed at helping Philadelphia-based Comcast to “enhance 5G connectivity” for its customers, the South Korean tech giant said, as demand for stable internet access in the US is rapidly on the rise.

Samsung did not disclose the value of the deal, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung’s 5G RAN technology enables Comcast to more “easily and cost-effectively” offer 5G connectivity for customers “without having to build or acquire additional cell sites,” Samsung said in a press release.

“With this partnership, Samsung continues to build on its wireless technology leadership in commercial 5G rollouts,” said Mark Louison, executive vice president and head of the network business at Samsung Electronics America.

“We look forward to helping Comcast advance its goals in delivering best-in-class 5G mobile services for their Xfinity Mobile and Comcast Business customers,” he said.

Xfinity is a TV and internet service provider owned by Comcast.

Samsung is currently providing 5G network solutions and equipment to global telecommunications operators, including Verizon, DISH Network, Vodafone, Japans‘ KDDI and India’s Airtel.