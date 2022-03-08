Samsung launches India’s first all-women powered mobile store in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad: Tech giant Samsung India on Tuesday launched the country’s first mobile store run entirely by women here, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The Samsung SmartCafe located at Vijay Cross Road, in Navrangpura, in the heart of the city of Ahmedabad, is a first of several initiatives Samsung plans to foster diversity and ensure meaningful opportunities for all.

The store will be fully managed by women employees – from the Store manager to Samsung Experience Consultants, who help consumers make informed choices about buying the company’s devices.

“We are very excited to set up India’s first all-women mobile store and are confident about the new possibilities and milestones this incredible team is set to achieve, in keeping with our values of people, excellence and co-prosperity,” said Ken Kang, President & CEO, Samsung Southwest Asia, in a statement.

The store will offer consumers with Samsung’s unmatched retail experience. Consumers can experience and purchase Samsung’s entire range of mobile devices including the latest flagships Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, Galaxy Tab S8 series, Galaxy Buds2 and Galaxy Watch4.

Besides Galaxy devices, women employees in the store are also trained in key operational functions such as customer service, sales, financial management, stock planning and most importantly consumer safety protocols.

On the occasionA of Women’s Day, Samsung has also set up an Employee Resource Group (ERG) called WiSE (Women in Samsung Electronics), which will provide support and help to women employees in personal and career development.

“We are committed to growing the number of women in our workforce and nurturing the next generation of women leaders across the company,” Kang added.