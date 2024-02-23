Samsung launches new fitness tracker ‘Galaxy Fit3’ in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Friday launched its new fitness tracker — Galaxy Fit3, in India, which comes with advanced health-monitoring technology.

Priced at Rs 4,999, the Galaxy Fit3 comes available in three colours — Grey, Silver, and Pink Gold, to purchase on the company’s official website as well as in leading online and offline retail stores.

“As our newest fitness tracker, the Galaxy Fit3 underscores our commitment to providing accessible resources that encourage everyday wellness and inspire everyone to work on their best self,” Aditya Babbar, Senior Director, MX Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

The Galaxy Fit3 is designed with an aluminium body and a 1.6-inch display, 45 per cent wider than the previous model, making it easier for users to check detailed insights at a glance. It’s also lightweight and sleek with a comfortable fit.

Users can also personalise their tracker and make it more stylish by selecting their favourite watch face from over 100 presets or setting their own photos as the background, the company said.

In addition, users can track more than 100 types of workouts anytime, anywhere and review their exercise records easily.

The Galaxy Fit3 features a 5ATM rating and IP68-rated water and dust resistance, meaning users can enjoy outdoor activities in a variety of environments, as well.