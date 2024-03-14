Samsung launches new smartphones under its A series in India

New Delhi: Samsung on Thursday launched new smartphones under its A series — Galaxy A55 5G and Galaxy A35 5G in India.

Starting at Rs 27,999, the A series devices will be available for purchase via Live Commerce on Samsung.com on March 14, and across Samsung exclusive and partner stores, and other online platforms starting March 18.

The new devices are available in three colors — Awesome Lilac, Awesome Iceblue, and Awesome Navy.

According to the company, the new A series devices have multiple flagship – like features, including Gorilla Glass Victus+ protection, camera features enhanced by AI, and a tamper-resistant security solution, the Samsung Knox Vault, among others.

Both devices come with a 6.6-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display, with a refresh rate of 120Hz.

The Galaxy A55 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS and 12MP ultra-wide camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 50MP main camera with OIS and 8MP ultra-wide camera. Both feature a 5MP macro camera.

The Galaxy A55 5G features a 32MP front camera, while the Galaxy A35 5G comes with a 13MP front camera.

The devices are powered by a 5000mAh battery with 25W charging and come with Android 14 with One UI 6.1.