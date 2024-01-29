Samsung R&D Institute partners with IIT Kanpur to conduct joint research on AI, other tech

New Delhi: Samsung R&D Institute, Noida (SRI-Noida) on Monday announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) for a period of five years to focus on key growth areas that will include joint research projects by IIT Kanpur students, faculty and Samsung engineers, helping students become industry-ready.

The fields covered by these research projects will include health, visual, framework and B2B security, as well as cutting-edge technologies like cloud and generative artificial intelligence (genAI).

In addition to research projects, the MoU aims to provide opportunities for upskilling Samsung engineers in key technology areas such as AI, Cloud and other emerging technologies.

“This collaboration reflects our dedication towards merging academic excellence with industrial innovation, thereby making students industry-ready,” Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida, said in a statement.

As part of the joint research projects, students and faculty of IIT Kanpur will work on real-world industry challenges, aligning themselves with actual market needs.

They will also work on Digital India-related solutions, along with Samsung engineers, according to the company.

“By combining the academic excellence of IIT Kanpur with the industry expertise of Samsung India, we aim to create a dynamic environment for cutting-edge projects and provide invaluable opportunities for our students and researchers,” said Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur.

Students and faculty of IIT Kanpur will also be encouraged to publish joint research papers with Samsung engineers.

“The MoU reflects our commitment to providing our students and researchers with opportunities that go beyond academics, contributing significantly to technological advancements and growth of the academic landscape of our institute,” said Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur.

Under the upskilling opportunities for Samsung engineers, IIT Kanpur will conduct specialised training programmes in various domains, providing them with access to the institute’s renowned expertise, culminating in degree programmes, certifications and specialised courses tailored to enhance the skill and knowledge of Samsung engineers.