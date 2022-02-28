Samsung set to launch Galaxy F23 in India next month

New Delhi: Samsung is set to launch its first Galaxy F Series smartphone — F23 — in India next month that is like to be priced between Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000, sources said here on Monday.

The device, set for its India debut during the second week of March, will house Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 series processor for speedy performance.

It is also expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate for fast-paced games and smoother scrolling and browsing, sources told IANS.

Samsung will partner Flipkart to launch the new Galaxy F23 device, like its earlier F Series smartphones.

Also Read Samsung unveils Galaxy Book2 Pro laptops with 1080p webcams

The device will also be available on Samsung.com and other retail outlets.

Samsung has done well in the Rs 15,000-Rs 30,000 segment in India and the launch of Galaxy F23 may help the company consolidate its market leadership.

The company launched a series of smartphones in Galaxy F portfolio last year and Galaxy F42 5G was its first 5G smartphone in the series.

Galaxy F42 5G comes with 64MP triple camera with night mode, 6.6-inch FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 12 bands 5G support.

Galaxy F42 5G was launched in 6GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 20,999 and 8GB+128GB variant priced at Rs 22,999.