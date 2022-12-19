Samsung to revamp its business strategy: Report

Seoul: Samsung has decided to revamp its business strategy next year, which will include a new plan to focus less on cost reduction and more on competitiveness, the media reported.

According to the Korean newspaper Hankyung, Han Jong-hee, Vice Chairman of Samsung’s device experience division, in an executive meeting reportedly told the division to “think about ways to strengthen the competitiveness of smartphones without getting caught up in cost reduction”, reports Android Authority.

This move is intended to direct the fight directly at Apple and assist the company in becoming the leading OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer), said the report.

Moreover, the new strategy is expected to begin in 2023, with the company focusing on developing phones that will allow it to compete more effectively with its one and only true rival.

While no official announcement has been made, the Galaxy S23 line is expected to include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, which could be one of the first steps toward making a more competitive phone, the report added.

Last week, Samsung’s Mobile Experience (MX) Business formed a completely new team for designing and developing its own chipsets, media reports said.

The company has formed an application processor (AP) solution development team within the business.

According to sources, the MX Business is forming its own identical team either to optimise these Exynos chips for its Galaxy line or, more likely, to entirely develop its own processors in the future, reports TheElec.