San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi diverted to Russia due to technical snag

"We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action," the airline said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2024 7:29 am IST
Air India cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members
Air India cabin crew call off strike; airline to reinstate 25 terminated crew members

Mumbai: A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue, the airline said.

In a post on X, Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers’ care.

The number of passengers on board was not immediately known.

MS Education Academy

“Air India flight AI-183 operating Delhi to San Francisco has been diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport (UNKL) in Russia due to a technical reason,” Air India said in the post.

“We are working with relevant authorities to ensure guests are taken care of while we decide the next course of action,” the airline said.

Air India also added that the safety and wellbeing of its customers and crew remains top priority.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th July 2024 7:29 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button