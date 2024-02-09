Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik brutally trolled over honeymoon photo

Islamabad: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik recently announced his third marriage to Lollywood actress Sana Javed, leaving fans and the industry shocked. The couple got married in an intimate Nikah ceremony on January 20, 2024. Shoaib shared a collaborative post with Sana, expressing gratitude for their union with the caption “Alhamdullilah. ‘And We created you in pairs.'”

Ever since then, the newly married couple has been receiving a lot hate from fans of both India and Pakistan.

On Thursday, Sana Javed gave a sneak peek into their honeymoon on her Instagram stories. She posted a picture featuring two pairs of feet covered with yellow and white striped towels, relaxing by a rooftop poolside.

While the actress didn’t disclose details about their location, a Pakistani media portal, WOW 360, shared the image, titling it “Sana Javed shares intimate moments from her honeymoon with husband Shoaib Malik.”

However, the picture stirred up controversy as some netizens criticized Sana Javed, labeling her a ‘house breaker’ in comments on the media portal’s Instagram page.

Prior to Sana, Shoaib Malik was married to Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza. They got married in 2010 and officially called it quits in 2023. The former couple is co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.