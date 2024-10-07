Sana Javed’s ex-husband Umair Jaswal gets married in secret Nikah

Islamabad: Renowned Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal surprised his fans on Monday by revealing that he has tied the knot once again, months after his highly publicized split from actress Sana Javed.

The singer, known for his powerful voice and charismatic performances, shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo from his wedding ceremony. In the picture, Umair is seen wearing a traditional cream-colored outfit and a turban, marking the special occasion in style.

However, in a move that has left fans curious, Jaswal has chosen to keep the identity of his new bride a secret. The photo does not include his new wife, and no details have been provided about her.

Despite the secrecy, fans and well-wishers flocked to the comments section to congratulate the singer, expressing their happiness for this new chapter in his life.

Umair Jaswal’s previous marriage to actress Sana Javed had been in the spotlight for quite some time. The two were married for around four years before parting ways. Their separation was made official when Sana Javed married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik, a well-known sports figure with a history of high-profile relationships.

Shoaib Malik, confirmed his marriage to Sana Javed earlier this year, sharing the news through an intimate post on his social media. “Alhamdullilah. And We created you in pairs,” the cricketer wrote on Instagram, along with a photo from their private ceremony.

Before marrying Sana Javed, Shoaib Malik had been married to Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, with whom he shares a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.