Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan has once again flown to the holy city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia to perform Haj, making this her third pilgrimage. What makes this year’s Haj extra special is that she is performing it alongside her father for the very first time. Her husband Mufti Anas has also accompanied them.

Sharing heartwarming glimpses on her Instagram stories, Sana posted a video titled “First Haj with Abbu”.

For the unversed, Sana performed her first Haj in 2022 with her husband Mufti Anas. Her second Haj followed in 2024, this time accompanied by both her husband and their son, Saiyad Tariq Jamil.

Her previous Haj photos and videos went viral, especially due to her bonding moments with Sania Mirza, who was also on pilgrimage at the time.

This year, Haj is set to begin on June 04, 2025. The Day of Arafah, considered the most significant day of Haj, will fall on Thursday, June 05, followed by Eid-ul-Adha on Friday, June 06. Eid will be observed in India on June 7.

More about Sana Khan

To recall, Sana Khan stepped away from the entertainment industry in October 2020, citing religious reasons. She tied the knot with Islamic scholar Mufti Anas Sayed on November 21, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Saiyad Tariq Jamil, on July 5, 2023, and their second son on January 5, 2025.