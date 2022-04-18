Sana Khan jets off to Mecca to perform Umrah [Video]

Sana dropped a happy Instagram reel with Anas, as she boarded her flight for the pilgrimage

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena|   Published: 18th April 2022 2:57 pm IST
Sana Khan jets off to Mecca to perform Umrah [Video]
Sana Khan and Mufti Anas (Instagram)

Mumbai: Amid the holy month of Ramzan, former actress Sana Khan jetted off to Mecca to perform Umrah along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a video of herself from Mumbai airport on Monday morning and wrote, “On our way to the best place in this world.” Check out the video below.

It was in December 2021, when Sana Khan performed her last Umrah. She had shared a picture expressing her gratitude for the completion of her journey to Mecca. It was her first religious trip after tying the knot with Anas.

Recently, actress Gauahar Khan too blissfully completed her Umrah, her pilgrimage to Mecca with her husband Zaid Darbar and family. The couple shared several glimpses of their holy trip on social media as they paid a visit to their ‘most favourite’ place in the world.

MS Education Academy

Coming back to Sana Khan, she was spotted at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar bash along with Anas on Sunday night. Several pictures and videos from the star-studded event are circulating on internet.

Sana was recently in Hyderabad where she hosted a mini-expo of her clothing brand ‘Haya By Sana Khan’ at Kashish store in Banjara Hills. She was also spotted gracing a Ramzan expo in the city.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button