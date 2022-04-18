Sana Khan jets off to Mecca to perform Umrah [Video]

Mumbai: Amid the holy month of Ramzan, former actress Sana Khan jetted off to Mecca to perform Umrah along with her husband Mufti Anas Saiyad. Taking to Instagram, Sana shared a video of herself from Mumbai airport on Monday morning and wrote, “On our way to the best place in this world.” Check out the video below.

It was in December 2021, when Sana Khan performed her last Umrah. She had shared a picture expressing her gratitude for the completion of her journey to Mecca. It was her first religious trip after tying the knot with Anas.

Recently, actress Gauahar Khan too blissfully completed her Umrah, her pilgrimage to Mecca with her husband Zaid Darbar and family. The couple shared several glimpses of their holy trip on social media as they paid a visit to their ‘most favourite’ place in the world.

Coming back to Sana Khan, she was spotted at Baba Siddiqui’s Iftar bash along with Anas on Sunday night. Several pictures and videos from the star-studded event are circulating on internet.

Sana was recently in Hyderabad where she hosted a mini-expo of her clothing brand ‘Haya By Sana Khan’ at Kashish store in Banjara Hills. She was also spotted gracing a Ramzan expo in the city.