Sana Khan shares her excitement to visit Ramzan expo in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ramzan is underway and the city residents are celebrating the holy month on full swing with special bazaars, expos and roadside stalls being set up across Hyderabad. Former actress Sana Khan is all set to grace one such exhibitions here.

Earlier, we informed you that Sana, along with her husband Anas Sayaid, will be visiting Kohinoor Expo 2022, which is said to be one of the biggest Ramzan expos in Hyderabad. Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Sana said, “I am coming to Hyderabad on 13th of April for the biggest food and fashion expo. It is going to have so many things under one roof. Me and Anas are totally excited to experience this.”

Watch her video below.

The Kohinoor Expo commenced on April 1st at Noori Palace in Bandlaguda. A month-long expo, is an ultimate shopping, entertainment, and culinary destination for Hyderabadis with plenty of choices. It will end on May 4th.

Sana Khan had quit the glamorous world of entertainment in 2020 and had deleted every image of herself from her IG handle which had connected her to showbiz. Soon after that, her decision of marrying had come as a shocker to her all her fans.