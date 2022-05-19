Sana Khan shares her first vlog on YouTube from Madinah – Watch

Mumbai: Former actress Sana Khan, on Wednesday, launched her own YouTube channel ‘Sana Khan Vlogs’. She made the big announcement on Instagram. Today, Sana dropped her first official vlog as an introductory video.

Sana Khan shot her first clip during her holy trip to Madinah last month. For the unversed, the 33-year-old celeb along with her husband Mufti Anas Sayaid performed Umrah during the holy month of Ramzan in April.

The vlog begins with mesmerised Sana expressing her happiness shoot video with beautiful view of Madinah in background. She says, ‘It looks amazing to sit here, how beautiful it is, I just love it.” She went on to ask her fans and followers to suggest what type of content would they love to see on her channel. She even promised that she will make use of her YouTube channel to spread Islamic knowledge among her viewers. Watch the video below.

‘Sana Khan Vlogs’ has garnered over 6K subscribers in just one day.

Sana had called it quits in the showbiz and tied the knot with Surat-based businessman Maulana Anas Saiyad in an intimate ceremony in 2020. She enjoys 4.8 million followers on Instagram.