Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has declared Sana Sultana qualified in Doctor of Philosophy in Commerce. She has worked on the topic “Borrower’s Perception towards Housing Finance – A Comparative Study of Canfinhomes and ICICI” under the supervision of Dr. Md. Sadat Shareef, Associate Professor of Commerce.

Her viva-voce was conducted on 19th September.