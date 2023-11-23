Sanatana Dharma row: HC reserves orders on pleas against Udhayanidhi, Raja

T Manohar, an office-bearer of right wing outfit Hindu Munnani, and two others filed the present quo-warranto petitions.

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Thursday reserved orders on the quo warranto petitions filed against DMK Ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and P K Sekar Babu and party MP A Raja in the Sanatana Dharma row.

A quo warranto questions under what authority a person holds a public post.

Justice Anita Sumanth reserved orders without specifying any date after hearing elaborate arguments from senior counsels T.VRamanujam and G Rajagopal for the petitioners and P Wilson and N Jyothi for Udhayanidhi and Babu, respectively. Senior counsel R Viduthalai represented Raja.

Alleging the DMK leaders had participated and delivered speech at an anti-Sanatana Dharma meeting,T Manohar, an office-bearer of right wing outfit Hindu Munnani, and two others filed the present quo-warranto petitions.

On Thursday, in reply to the submissions of senior counsel Rajagopal that DMK leaders were speaking against Hindus, Wilson submitted the majority of the state and even the majority of the DMK cadres were Hindus and that the Dravidian party had been elected by the Hindus.

Such submissions reveal that this petition was a political battle, he added and appealed to the court not to allow it to be used for political and ideological battle.

