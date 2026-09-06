‘Sanatani hero’ Swatantra Bhardwaj’s revealing social media

New Delhi: Hindutva worker Swatantra Bhardwaj had built a sizeable social media following with provocative posts, displays of political proximity and inflammatory statements long before a video showing him boasting about assaulting a Jantar Mantar protester’s father went viral.

The 22-year-old, who describes himself as a “Sanatani Yodha,” was arrested on Saturday, September 5, in Uttar Pradesh. His arrest came after Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters gheraoed the Parliament Street Police Station in connection with the alleged assault on Sanjay Kumar, the Dalit father of Nishu Azad, the teenage student protester, during the Jantar Mantar agitation on June 23.

The development comes after a clip from a podcast interview went viral in which Bhardwaj claimed he “cracked open the skull” of Kumar, leaving him with an injury that required 60 stitches, and yet managed to avoid being jailed.

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Bhardwaj’s social media filled with Hindutva, gau rakshak, attacks on Muslims

A look at Bhardwaj’s social media presence shows that such statements were hardly a departure from the persona he has cultivated.

His Facebook page, which has around 3,27,000 followers, is stocked with posts centred on Hindutva, gau rakshak (cow protection), attacks on Muslims and critics of the government, and photographs projecting his proximity to official events and political figures, like Chirag Paswan.

On September 3, a day before he was detained, Bhardwaj posted a screenshot showing his name among the trends on social media platform ‘X,’ captioning it, “Love you all Virodhi.”

Bhardwaj also posted a photograph of himself on Instagram displaying a kada on his wrist with the caption “Feel the power!,” an apparent reference to Delhi Police’s statement that Kumar was hurt by kada and “not by any weapon.”

Swatantra Bhardwaj’s Instagram story from September 3 hours before he was detained.

His Facebook page also carries photographs of him at the Red Fort on August 15 with hashtags such as “#sanatanihero” and “#gaurakshak.” In another post, he displayed an invitation issued in his name by the Ministry of Defence for the Independence Day ceremony this year.

He had similarly posted photographs of invitations issued to him for the swearing-in ceremony of the Narendra Modi government on June 9, 2024.

Bhardwaj’s ties with BJP leaders

Several other photographs show Bhardwaj with political leaders, including Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra and Union Minister Chirag Paswan.

Swatantra Bhardwaj with Delhi Law Minister Kapil Mishra

Swatantra Bhardwaj with Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary

Swatantra Bhardwaj with Union Minister Chirag Paswan

Paswan told reporters on Friday that Bhardwaj misused his name and that of other leaders. The Union minister for food processing industries said he has lodged a complaint against Bhardwaj and demanded action against the Hindutva worker.

“No action despite the accused admitting to an attack that could have been fatal sets a bad example; I take responsibility for ensuring justice for the family,” Paswan said.

Islamophobic images of Muslim women

Several posts feature what appear to be artificial intelligence (AI)-generated images of Bhardwaj with women wearing burqas or hijabs.

One particularly violent image, posted on May 22, shows Bhardwaj holding the bloodied chin of a man. The accompanying text refers to “Mughal” and carries the words “aa gaya swad.”

His Instagram account, which had around 1,84,000 followers, was deactivated on Friday. Bhardwaj also has a verified account on X with more than 6,400 followers, and the bio reads: “A Modern-Day Youngster Who Can’t Tolerate Anything Against His DHARMA and RASHTRA.”

As the clip about the alleged assault on Kumar circulated widely, several older videos featuring Bhardwaj also surfaced on social media. In some of them, he is purportedly heard making inflammatory statements against Muslims and government critics. In others, he boasts about his political connections and claims that he does not fear arrest.

“Brahmin sperm is in demand around the world,” claims right-wing influencer Swatantra Bharadwaj.

It’s difficult to decide what is more disturbing here. The absurd claim itself or the caste supremacist undertone behind it. pic.twitter.com/bOMLhUI2Sj — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) September 4, 2026

His Instagram account also carried videos praising police action against Cockroach Janta Party protesters and others showing him carrying a lathi and warning them. In one such video posted on July 22, Bhardwaj said the “real goons” had arrived and would now show protesters what “real gundagardi” was.

Later, in a podcast, when asked about the baton he was seen carrying, Bhardwaj pointed to his shoes and claimed, “This shoe is of the Delhi Police.” He then boasted that he could move around “like Delhi Police” without having to fill out any form.

The podcast clip that revealed his own crime

In the clip that drew attention to him, he boasted about cracking the skull of the minor activist’s father.

“Do you know which section this crime attracts? Section 307. He needed 60 stitches. The man was being taken away in an ambulance in serious condition. His daughter was standing outside the police station and saying that she would die by suicide if her father didn’t get justice.

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“But I was not even jailed. The world should know this. I was out and about through the night,” Bhardwaj is heard saying in the video.

Outrageous impunity! This goon attempted murder of a Dalit man and while in Police custody, made calls to Delhi Minister Kapil Mishra for his release and to pressure them to not add section 307. This is illegal interference with Police investigation.



All this while, the peaceful… https://t.co/WMCfsqIfL7 — Saurav Das (@SauravDassss) September 3, 2026

He then invoked the names of several political leaders while explaining why, according to him, he had little reason to worry.

“I have the blessings of Hanuman upon me. And secondly, Kapil Mishra is my elder brother. They say Kapil Mishra called and I was released. Chirag Paswan is my elder brother. How many leaders do you know? Do you know Modi ji? Modi ji is also my elder brother. I have everyone’s support,” he claimed.

However, there is no evidence to establish that the political leaders named by Bhardwaj intervened on his behalf in the case.

CJP protest, subsequent arrest

The video gave fresh impetus to demands for action against him, with protesters raising the issue during the CJP protest in Delhi on Friday.

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Police officials said several teams were subsequently deployed to trace Bhardwaj. He allegedly fled Naithla village on a motorcycle towards Khurja before a police team could apprehend him there and was wearing a helmet, apparently in an attempt to conceal his identity.

He was eventually detained in Bulandshahr. Bhardwaj was produced before Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Pratap Singh Laler on Saturday at his residence and remanded to a one-day police custody. His legal aid counsel appeared before the judge via video-conferencing.