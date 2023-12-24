Sandeep Reddy Vanga opens about ‘Animal’ success & OTT tweaks

Mumbai: Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s “Animal” has emerged as one of the year’s biggest blockbusters, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role. The film, which enjoyed tremendous success in theaters this month, is set to make its debut on Netflix. Sandeep Reddy Vanga recently shared insights about the OTT version, acknowledging certain flaws in the theatrical release related to makeup, sound, and costumes.

According to a report in News18, Sandeep during conversation with Komal Nahta admitted to the imperfections in the theatrical version, attributing them to challenges during the final stages of production. Sandeep explained that due to the film being released in five languages, he lost track of the specific language’s sound while checking in Chennai. He recounted the challenging last 20 days, during which he and the team faced difficulties, even sleeping in the mixing room for several days. He expressed regret over not staying longer to address the issues.

Regarding the corrections made for the OTT release, Sandeep mentioned actively editing the film due to a few problems in certain shots. He specified using different shots, including some additional ones from the same take. Sandeep also reflected on the decision to trim the runtime from 3 hours and 30 minutes to 3 hours and 21 minutes, expressing a realization that he should have retained the longer duration. He revealed plans to include the extra 5-6 minutes in the upcoming OTT version.