Sandeshkhali not an isolated case in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Kolkata: The developments at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal is not an isolated incident, but is a reflection of the precarious law & order situation in the state, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari said on Wednesday.

According to him, the recent actions by the state administration, especially with regards to the imposition of the prohibitory orders, are an attempt to suppress the spontaneous agitations and mislead the system of justice.

“The sudden Administrative action and overactive policing is just hogwash. Rather it is a blatant attempt to suppress the spontaneous agitation and mislead the Justice system by registering false cases against innocents while protecting the real culprits,” the leader of the opposition said.

Also Read After tension mounts, section 144 imposed in 19 areas of Sandeshkhali

He also launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “It is a small price that she is willing to pay to hold on to power by allowing limitless power to criminals like Sheikh Shahjahan who would ensure that the elections are rigged in favour of Trinamool Congress. In return violation of women rights at free will is just a ‘misdemeanour’ for Mamata Banerjee who being the state home minister has instructed the police not to register such complaints and instead advise the victims of sexual exploitation to settle the issues with the ruling party leaders who have violated them in the first place,” the leader of the opposition claimed.

The ruling Trinamool Congress leadership have, however, rubbished the allegations and claimed that at a time where already investigations are on at different levels such baseless allegations are irresponsible acts.