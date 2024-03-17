Sandeshkhali violence: Locals demand arrest of 3 TMC leaders

The protests erupted just a day after CBI arrested Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sheikh Alamgir and two of his associates.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 17th March 2024 5:50 pm IST
Fresh protests erupt in Sandeshkhali as locals demand arrest of 3 TMC leaders
Women of Sandeshkhali protesting the immediate arrest of three more local Trinamool Congress leaders.

Kolkata: Fresh protests erupted at certain pockets in Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Sunday after locals demanded the immediate arrest of three more local Trinamool Congress leaders.

The three leaders include a ruling party village Panchayat Chief Haji Siddik Molla and two of his associates Zulfikar Molla and Hasem Molla.

All of them are known to be the close associates of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Sheikh Shahjahan, the alleged accused mastermind behind the attack on ED and CAPF at Sandeshkhali on January 5.

Shahjahan is currently in the custody of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The allegations made by the people against these leaders remain the same, alleged forceful grabbing of farmland of local villagers, illegal conversion of those farmland into pisciculture farms by flowing in saline water and sexual harassment against local women.

The fresh protests erupted just a day after CBI arrested Sheikh Shahjahan’s younger brother Sheikh Alamgir and two of his associates Mafizul Molla and Sirajul Molla after a marathon grilling for nine hours on Saturday.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose has decided to form a committee to evaluate how the illegally grabbed can be brought back again to the cultivable conditions before being given back to the original owners.

