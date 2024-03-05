Sandeshkhali violence: NCW chief meets Prez, seeks President’s rule in WB

Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th March 2024 6:51 pm IST
NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma

New Delhi: National Commission for Women chairperson Rekha Sharma met President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday and recommended President’s rule in West Bengal over the Sandeshkhali violence.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Previously, the National Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) had also recommended President rule in the TMC-ruled state.

Speaking to PTI after meeting the President, Sharma said the situation in West Bengal’s Sandeshkhali is still very dire.

MS Education Academy

“Sandeshkhali is not an isolated incident. Previously also many incidents of violence have been reported in the state and no action has been taken by the state government. Hence, NCW recommended to President Droupadi Murmu to impose President’s rule in the state,” she said.

Sharma said the President told her that she is aware of the situation in the state and is closely monitoring it.

A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his “gang” captured swathes of land by force, besides “sexually harassing” them.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 5th March 2024 6:51 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button