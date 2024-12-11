Sandhya theatre moves HC over stampede at Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 premiere

Hyderabad: The management of Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad has approached the Telangana High Court seeking to quash the FIR filed by the Chikkadpally police in connection with the stampede during Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ film premiere on December 4.

The incident led to the death of 35-year-old Revathi and serious injuries to her son, Sri Tej. The FIR was filed after a complaint by the victim’s husband, M Bhaskar. Later, police arrested three theatre employees alleging negligence.

According to reports, Sandhya Cine Enterprise represented by partners M Renuka Devi, and M Sumeeth (also known as M Mittu) along with others filed a petition. Their counsel argued that the stampede during Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’ film premiere occurred during a benefit show arranged by Mythri Distributors, the movie distributor, under state government orders.

They further argued that the distributor had taken control of the theatre premises in Hyderabad on December 4 and 5, including the day of the incident.

The petitioners also claimed they had proactively requested police bandobast from the ACP, the station house officer, and the traffic police to manage the large crowds expected on those days. However, despite these requests only limited police personnel were deployed.

The counsel further contended that the sections invoked in the FIR including culpable homicide not amounting to murder and voluntarily causing hurt were not applicable. They argued they had neither intent nor knowledge that the event would result in death or injury.

Allu Arjun announces Rs 25L for kin of woman killed in Pushpa 2 stampede

Tollywood film star Allu Arjun, on Friday, December 6, announced the donation of Rs 25 lakh as a goodwill gesture to the family of the woman who lost her life during the stampede that occurred during the premiere show of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

The actor assured the grieving family that he would meet them personally and extend every possible assistance. Allu Arjun also promised to take care of the medical expenses of the boy.