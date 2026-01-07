Sangam Kumar Sahoo takes oath as chief justice of Patna High Court

Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th January 2026 3:14 pm IST
Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, right, administers the oath of office to Justice Sangam Kumar Sahoo as the Chief Justice of the Patna High Court during a swearing-in ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Patna: Sangam Kumar Sahoo was sworn in as the chief justice of the Patna High Court on Wednesday.

The oath was administered by Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan in a ceremony at the Lok Bhavan here, officials said.

The function was attended by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and several other dignitaries.

The Centre issued a notification on January 1, appointing Justice Sahoo as the chief justice of the Patna High Court.

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left, with newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Sangam Kumar Sahoo during the latters swearing-in ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, right, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, left, with newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Sangam Kumar Sahoo during the latters swearing-in ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)
Patna: Bihar Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, right, state Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, centre, with newly sworn-in Chief Justice of the Patna High Court Sangam Kumar Sahoo during the latters swearing-in ceremony, Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026. (PTI Photo)

Justice Sahoo studied in Stewart Science College and the Cuttack Law College in Odisha and enrolled as an advocate in 1989 under the Orissa State Bar Council, Cuttack.

He practised in district courts, the high court, consumer forums and the CAT in Odisha.

He was elevated as a judge of the Orissa High Court on July 2, 2014.

