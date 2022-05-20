Sangareddy ex-MLA distributes CM relief  cheques among 52 families

Photo of Mohammed Hussain Ahmed Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 20th May 2022 1:54 pm IST
Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar

Sadashiv Peth: Former Sangareddy MLA Chintha Prabhakar on Thursday distributed CM relief cheques amounting to Rs 24 lakh among 52 families in the Sangareddy district.

Speaking on the occasion Chinta Prabhakar said that the state Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is working hard to provide good medical facilities for the state people. The chief minister is improving the conditions of government hospitals and setting up medical colleges to provide better healthcare for the people.

The state government is helping those who are availing the medical facilities from the private hospitals by helping them with the CM relief fund.

Chintha Prabhakar informed that a Medical College will be inaugurated in Sangareddy district soon.

Those present on the occasion were Municipal councilors Mohammed Samiuddin, Mobeen Mohiuddin, Chinta Gopal, Vishwanathan, V Resham and many TRS party leaders.

