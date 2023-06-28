Haj pilgrim from Telangana passes away in Makkah

The deceased was the mother of Mir Majid Ali Azam, owner of popular restaurant Zam Zam Dhaba located at the Hyderabad-Mumbai highway.

Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 28th June 2023 9:30 pm IST
Haj 2023
Representational photo

Jeddah: A Haj pilgrim from Telangana breathed her last after performing Jamarat‘stoning of the devil’ ritual in Mina on Wednesday.

Fatima Sarwar, a native of Sangareddy district, came along with her son Mir Majid Ali Azam for Haj.

On Wednesday she was returning to her accommodation after the ritual when she fell ill and died.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Hyderabadi student injured in accident dies in Al Khobar

Mir Majid Ali Azam is the owner of Zam Zam Dhaba, a popular restaurant located on the Hyderabad – Mumbai highway.

Telangana NRI activist Mozzam Ali Ifteqar is coordinating with the Indian Haj mission to complete formalities for the earliest burial of the deceased.

Tags
Photo of Irfan Mohammed Irfan Mohammed|   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 28th June 2023 9:30 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button