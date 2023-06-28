Haj pilgrim from Telangana passes away in Makkah

Jeddah: A Haj pilgrim from Telangana breathed her last after performing Jamarat—‘stoning of the devil’ ritual in Mina on Wednesday.

Fatima Sarwar, a native of Sangareddy district, came along with her son Mir Majid Ali Azam for Haj.

On Wednesday she was returning to her accommodation after the ritual when she fell ill and died.

Mir Majid Ali Azam is the owner of Zam Zam Dhaba, a popular restaurant located on the Hyderabad – Mumbai highway.

Telangana NRI activist Mozzam Ali Ifteqar is coordinating with the Indian Haj mission to complete formalities for the earliest burial of the deceased.