Sangram Singh on Badshah row: Is fame paying a heavy price?

Mumbai: Wrestler and MMA fighter Sangram Singh, also known for his popular and clean stint on reality show Bigg Boss, has expressed his thoughts on the current controversy surrounding rapper Badshah’s song Tatiri.

When IANS asked about Sangram’s opinion and views on the controversy because of abusive language involving kids and women, the wrestler opened up without mincing words.

“I strongly believe such songs should not be made,” said Sangram while talking to IANS. “Many rappers today use abusive language, and I think that is wrong regardless of who the singer is. Personally, I do not follow that kind of music.”

Sangram added that the audience needs to be more responsible and stop encouraging foul content.

“However, I also feel that the audience plays a role in shaping content. If people, especially youngsters, stop encouraging such music, creators will automatically move towards better and more meaningful songs,” he said.

Talking about his favourite singers and the genre of music He enjoys, the wrestler added, “I still enjoy the timeless songs of great singers like Kishore Kumar, Mohammed Rafi, Mukesh, Lata Mangeshkar, and Udit Narayan.”

The former Bigg Boss contestant further said, “I have read in the news that some artists claim using harsh language helps them express themselves, but I do not agree with that approach.”

Talking about Badshah’s song Tatiri controversy, earlier, this week, the Haryana police had processed to issue a Look Out Circular (LOC) to prevent Badshah from leaving the country.

According to officials, an FIR had been registered at the Cyber Police Station in Sector 20, Panchkula.

The case filed against the rapper pertained to the song and video “Tatiri,” which authorities claimed contains objectionable content and inappropriate depiction of women and minors.

Police said that the video allegedly showed minor girls wearing short school uniforms and throwing away their school bags, running away from studies.

They also said the use of the word “Badshala” in the song is said to portray the school and educational environment in a negative manner.

Officials also stated that the song included objectionable and indecent words directed at women and girls.