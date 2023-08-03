Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s divorce rumors return amid to Instagram bio change

Mumbai: Sania Mirza’s marriage to Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik has been rumoured since last year, when cryptic posts by Sania fueled rumours of a possible split. The recent change in Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio has fueled the fire, leaving fans concerned about the couple’s relationship status. Here’s a closer look at what’s going on.

Troubled waters in paradise?

Shoaib Malik’s Instagram bio used to read, “Husband to a superwoman @mirzasaniar,” but it now only says, “Father to One True Blessing,” among other things. This significant shift has led fans to believe that things aren’t going well between the couple, possibly indicating an impending divorce.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s love story crossed borders in April 2010, when they married in a traditional Muslim ceremony in Hyderabad, India, followed by a Walima ceremony in Sialkot, Pakistan. Izhaan, the couple’s first child, was born in 2018, making them one of the most popular couples in both countries.

When did this turmoil begin?

Rumours of a split between the two first surfaced in November 2022, when sources claimed that Sania and Shoaib were living separately after settling legal issues and co-parenting their son. Sania’s social media posts fueled speculation that their marriage was going through a rough patch.

Despite the rumours, the couple hosted “The Mirza and Malik Show” on a Pakistani OTT platform, resulting in a brief period of silence. To add to the confusion, rumours of a possible relationship between Shoaib Malik and Pakistani actress Ayesha Omar surfaced following a magazine photoshoot. Ayesha, on the other hand, vehemently denied any attraction to a married man and dismissed the reports.

The uncertainty surrounding Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s marriage keeps fans guessing. While the couple has remained silent about the ongoing rumours, a change in Shoaib’s Instagram bio has reignited speculation. The fate of this much-loved couple remains unknown as the world awaits official statements.