Sania Mirza becomes a part of NEW family in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza has kicked off 2025 on a high note, radiating strength and positivity as she juggles her professional commitments and personal life. Sania continues to prioritize her son Izhaan Mirza Malik, while making significant strides in her career.

In an exciting new chapter, Sania has joined hands with Seesaw, a unique initiative located in the heart of Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. This collaboration focuses on enhancing fitness and holistic child development.

Based near her home in Hyderabad, Seesaw provides a seamless balance between joy and learning, making it the ideal platform for Sania to champion the cause of childhood development and fitness.

While Sania dedicates herself to this new endeavor, she is also making the most of her time off the court by spending quality moments with Izhaan in Dubai. Ever since her separation from former husband Shoaib Malik, the tennis star has been unstoppable, focusing on her professional pursuits and embracing new opportunities with determination.