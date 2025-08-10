Sania Mirza celebrates Raksha Bandhan in Hyderabad, pic viral

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza is one of India’s most famous sports stars. She is loved for her big tennis wins, her confidence, and her inspiring journey. People often talk about her in the news, whether it is about her career, style, or personal life. Now, a new photo of Sania is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The Viral Raksha Bandhan Photo

This time, it is not about tennis but about celebrating Raksha Bandhan. Sania celebrated the festival in Hyderabad and shared the happy moment on her Instagram Stories. In the picture, she is tying a rakhi and smiling warmly with friends.

The bright and colorful setting made the photo even more special. A friend first posted the picture, and after Sania shared it, it quickly went viral. Fans loved seeing this personal and joyful side of her.

Life After Divorce

Earlier this year, Sania confirmed her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. It was a much-talked-about marriage for many years. Even after the separation, Sania stayed strong and focused on her life.

She has retired from professional tennis and now spends time giving motivational talks, guiding young players, working with brands, and being with her son Izhaan. She also shares updates on social media, keeping her fans connected to her life.