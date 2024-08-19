Sania Mirza gets a loving Raksha Bandhan wish from Anam Mirza

Hyderabad: Tennis star Sania Mirza’s sister, Anam Mirza, took to Instagram to share a heartfelt Raksha Bandhan message. Celebrating the special bond between siblings, Anam posted a series of pictures with Sania, including some adorable childhood photos.

“We’re nearly 8 years apart, us two sisters, Raksha-ed our way through life,” Anam captioned the photos.

Raksha Bandhan, a festival honoring the bond between brothers and sisters, is celebrated on August 19 this year. Traditionally, sisters tie a Rakhi on their brother’s wrist as a symbol of love, while brothers vow to protect them. The occasion is marked by exchanging gifts and spending quality time together.

Earlier this week, on August 15, Sania and Anam celebrated the second birthday of Anam’s daughter, Dua Mirza, with a fun-filled day at Hyderabad Zoo. The sisters shared several joyful moments from the celebration on their social media accounts.

This year has been significant for the Mirza family, as Sania and Anam also performed Haj together along with their father, Imran Mirza.

In her personal life, Sania Mirza, who married Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik in 2010, is co-parenting their son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, born in 2018. Sania and Shoaib parted ways earlier this year, and Shoaib is now married to Pakistani actress Sana Javed.