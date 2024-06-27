Sania Mirza gets warm welcome at airport post Haj, photo viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently took a much-needed break from her professional commitments to embark on the Haj pilgrimage. Sania’s father Imran Mirza, brother-in-law Asaduddin and sister Anam Mirza also accompanied her on the devotional journey which they concluded just recently.

Sania Mirza’s Haj Photos

Sania and her family were warmly welcomed back home with garlands and flowers. Sania’s mother, Nasim Mirza, shared a photo of the welcome on Instagram. However, it is unclear if it the photo was taken at Hyderabad airport or Mumbai.

The Mirza family shared several pictures and videos from their pilgrimage on social media. On Thursday, Anam took to her Instagram and shared some glimpses of their trip. Expressing gratitude she wrote, “The most beautiful trip of our lives I still don’t have enough words to describe our journey or what it has done for me and I don’t think I’ll ever have words to describe it. #hajj2024 has been life and perspective changing in everyday. Alhamdulillah x 100.” Check out the post below.

Asad also shared glimpses of their devotional trip, treating fans to snippets of their journey.

Former actress Sana Khan also performed the Haj pilgrimage this year, she was seen with the Mirza sisters during the whole trip. Photos of them together have surfaced online, leading many to call them the “new BFFs in town.”