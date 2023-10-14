Sania Mirza goes on date in Dubai, check her viral photo

Sania Mirza has been making headlines regarding rumored troubles in her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 3:43 pm IST
Sania Mirza goes on date in Dubai, check her viral photo
Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza, is currently based in Dubai, focusing on her professional commitments. An active social media user, Sania often offers glimpses of her daily life on Instagram.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

This weekend, she kick-started her Saturday morning with a sweet breakfast date with her adorable son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The mother-son duo looked charming as they sported stylish sunglasses in an adorable picture shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Amidst her busy schedule and family moments, Sania Mirza has been making headlines regarding rumored troubles in her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

MS Education Academy

Reports suggest that they are presently living separately and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan. However, neither Sania nor Shoaib has issued an official statement regarding their relationship status, leaving fans and media awaiting further updates.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th October 2023 3:43 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Rasti Amena

Rasti Amena

Amena Rasti is a journalist from Hyderabad. She works as an editor at Entertainment & Lifestyle desk at Siasat.com. She loves to weave stories on Tollywood, Bollywood, Television, Lifestyle and more. Amena holds BA in Mass Communication and Journalism from Roots College.
Back to top button