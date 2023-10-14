Sania Mirza goes on date in Dubai, check her viral photo

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation, Sania Mirza, is currently based in Dubai, focusing on her professional commitments. An active social media user, Sania often offers glimpses of her daily life on Instagram.

This weekend, she kick-started her Saturday morning with a sweet breakfast date with her adorable son, Izhaan Mirza Malik. The mother-son duo looked charming as they sported stylish sunglasses in an adorable picture shared by Sania Mirza on Instagram.

Amidst her busy schedule and family moments, Sania Mirza has been making headlines regarding rumored troubles in her marriage with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

Reports suggest that they are presently living separately and are co-parenting their son, Izhaan. However, neither Sania nor Shoaib has issued an official statement regarding their relationship status, leaving fans and media awaiting further updates.