Sania Mirza launches The Next Set to support Indian women players

Hyderabad: Six-time Grand Slam champion Sania Mirza on Tuesday announced the launch of The Next Set, an initiative aimed at mentoring and supporting India’s leading and emerging women athletes, beginning with tennis.

Envisioned as a way of giving back to the sport, The Next Set seeks to provide structured support to women athletes competing at a high level, helping them navigate the demands of professional sport.

The initiative will follow a two-pronged approach, with its primary focus on creating access to a dedicated support system that includes coaches, physiotherapists and trainers who can travel with players across tournaments to ensure consistent preparation and coordination throughout the season.

In addition, the programme will organise focused tennis camps and coaching clinics led by Mirza at her academy. These camps will address technical, tactical, physical and mental aspects of performance.

“The Next Set is deeply personal to me. Having lived the highs and lows of my own journey in the sport, I know first-hand how transformative the right guidance and mentorship can be at the right time,” Mirza said.

“Indian women’s tennis has immense talent, and with the right support system, our players can dream bigger and compete on the world stage. This initiative is my way of giving back and creating stronger pathways for the next generation,” she added.

BNW Developments and Shookra Polyclinics to support the Mirza-led programme.