Hyderabad: Few sportspersons have represented Hyderabad on the global stage as successfully as Sania Mirza. From winning Grand Slam titles to becoming one of India’s most celebrated athletes, Sania has always carried a piece of Hyderabad with her wherever she goes. Over the years, she has often spoken about her love for the city’s culture, food and people, and in a recent interview, she revealed what she believes Hyderabadis simply cannot live without.

Speaking to Tweak India, Sania was asked, “What’s the one thing people from Hyderabad are obsessed with?”

Without hesitation, the tennis star replied, “Hyderabad is very into its chai. Hyderabadi people, like me too, I am a chai person. I have coffee only out of no choice, to be very honest. Chai in Hyderabad is a very big thing. People will have chai at any time of the day or night. It could be 2 am and they’ll be like, ‘let’s go for chai’, because there are spots open at that point.”

And honestly, Sania is not wrong.

For Hyderabadis, chai is much more than just a beverage. Much like biryani, it is an emotion. Whether it’s a celebration, a stressful day at work, a late-night catch-up with friends or simply a break from routine, a cup of chai is often the answer. The city’s love affair with tea is reflected in its countless cafés and roadside stalls that remain busy from morning until well past midnight.

Hyderabad is especially famous for its Irani chai, with iconic spots such as Cafe Niloufer and Nimrah Cafe attracting locals and tourists alike.

As Sania summed it up, if there is one thing Hyderabadis are truly obsessed with, it has to be chai.