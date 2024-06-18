Sania Mirza radiates happiness after completing Haj, photo viral

Hyderabad: Indian tennis icon Sania Mirza is currently on the Haj pilgrimage with her family. Accompanied by her sister Anam Mirza, brother-in-law Asaduddin, and father Imran Mirza, Sania completed the rituals of Haj and celebrated Eid al-Adha in Makkah.

Anam Mirza has been sharing glimpses of their holy trip on Instagram, much to the delight of fans eagerly awaiting updates. On Tuesday, Anam posted a boomerang video featuring her husband and sister, showing the group radiating joy and happiness after completing the pilgrimage. Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan can also be seen in the clip shared by Anam.

Check out the snap below, capturing the Mirza sisters beaming with happiness.

Here are more photos of Warda Khan from her Haj.

Recently, a photo of Sania and Anam Mirza with Sana Khan, who is also on her Haj trip, went viral.

Sania Mirza and Anam Mirza, Sana Khan during their Haj trip (Instagram)

Sania Mirza has been making headlines for her personal life, having parted ways with Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Malik is now married to Lollywood actress Sana Javed. Sania and Shoaib, who married in 2010, welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018 and are now co-parenting him.

We hope this Hajj trip brought some inner peace to Sania Mirza amid her personal challenges!