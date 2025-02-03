Sania Mirza replaces Shoaib Malik’s name on her Dubai house

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd February 2025 10:03 am IST
Sania Mirza (Instagram)

Former Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza who is embracing a new chapter in her life with confidence and strength has reportedly replaced Shoaib Malik’s name on her Dubai house.

After finalizing her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik a year ago, Sania has taken many significant steps in moving forward.

Sania Mirza replaces Shoaib Malik’s name with Izhan’s on her Dubai house

According to a report by Samaa TV, the former tennis star has removed Shoaib Malik’s name from her Dubai home and replaced it with her son Izhan’s name.

Currently residing in the UAE, she is preparing to move into a new villa with Izhan. The villa is nearly complete, with only minor work remaining before they can settle in.

Her journey of strength, resilience

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik tied the knot in 2010 in Hyderabad. In 2018, they welcomed their son, Izhan.

However, cracks in their relationship became apparent in 2022. Eventually, it resulted in their divorce.

In January 2024, the Pakistani cricketer married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The actress was previously married to Pakistani singer Umair Jaswal before their separation in 2023.

Beyond personal milestones, Sania Mirza also bid farewell to her illustrious 20-year tennis career in 2023.

With 43 WTA doubles titles and one singles title to her name, she has left an indelible mark on the sport.

Now, Sania Mirza has replaced Shoaib Malik’s name with Izhan’s on her Dubai house.

