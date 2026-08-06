Mumbai: Tennis icon Sania Mirza continues to stay closely connected with her fans through Instagram, where she frequently shares glimpses of her personal life, fitness journey and everyday moments. Her latest post is no different, as the former world no. 1 gave followers a peek into what she calls her “happy place”.

Sharing a series of pictures from the gym, Sania captioned the post, “My happy place.” Dressed in an all-black workout outfit and a cap, she was seen smiling, taking a break between exercises and posing confidently inside the fitness centre.

Interestingly, just a few days ago, Sania had shared a heartfelt note on Instagram that read, “Not every battle is loud. Not every wound is visible. But just because it’s hidden doesn’t mean it isn’t heavy,” a post that grabbed attention of her followers.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sania Mirza remains occupied with her various commitments while also embracing motherhood. She continues to divide her time between India and Dubai, balancing work, fitness and life with her son, Izhaan.