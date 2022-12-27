Sania Mirza reveals her ‘pillar’, it’s not Shoaib

Dubai: Pakistani all rounder Shoaib Malik and tennis star Sania Mirza who were once considered the epitome of love are making headlines but this time not for the bond they used to share earlier. The couple has been in the news for some time for their alleged separation.

As journalists from both sides of the border are keenly watching the moments of the couple since the rumours of their divorce surfaced, we have today another big development that occurred in the relationship of the duo to share with you.

Tennis star who is very active on social media was seen ignoring the cricketer on Instagram also. Shoaib is missing in the photographs of Sania’s birthday party as well as on her other Instagram post from a very long time.

Shoaib and Sania are currently co-hosting the Malik-Mirza talk show on Urduflix. Both of them are promoting the show on his Instagram handle while sharing video clips of the show but what is interesting is that Sania is sharing the clips on her Insta which does not feature Shoaib.

As fans of the couple are waiting eagerly to see both sports stars reunited, Sania dropped a black and white picture on her Instagram of her ‘pillar’ and it is not her husband.

Famous for his dressing sense also , Sania shared a picture with her sister. She captioned the photo” My pillar’ with a heart emoji.

Netizens have started asking Sania in the comments box about the disappearance of Shaoib from her posts.

Check here

Sania could be seen wearing a ribbed black turtleneck with her hair tied in a low bun. Sania and her younger sister Anam Mirza share a good bond. Anam is spotted frequently visiting Dubai ever since the rumours of Shoaib-Sania surfaced online.

Relevant to mention here that both Shoaib and Sania have remained tight-lipped about the divorce rumours. Shoaib had also expressed displeasure over constant media pressure over the divorce rumours.