Sania Mirza shares a photo of a newborn baby and son Izhaan

Hyderabad: Indian tennis sensation Sania Mirza, though currently away from the tennis court, continues to make headlines with her engaging social media presence and personal life. On Tuesday, Sania shared a series of snaps from her daily life on Instagram, offering glimpses of her gym sessions, travels, outings, and more.

Accompanying these photos was a thoughtful caption: “Of course there are cracks, that’s how the light comes through.” Fans quickly showered her with love and admiration.

Among the collection of photos, one particularly touching image that caught our attention was a picture of Sania’s son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, holding a newborn baby. This sparked curiosity among fans, leading to a flurry of speculation.

However, it appears that the baby in the photo is none other than Dua, the daughter of Sania’s sister, Anam Mirza. The image seems to be a throwback from the time of Dua’s birth.

Sania has been spending quality time with her family and friends in Hyderabad and Dubai following her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. She is currently focusing on creating cherished memories with her son, Izhaan.