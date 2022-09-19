Sania Mirza shares new glimpse of her revamped home [Video]

Hyderabad: Ace tennis star Sania Mirza is among of the most active sports personalities on social media. The six-time grand slam winner, who enjoys a massive fan following of 9.9M on Instagram, often keeps sharing glimpses of her both personal and professional fronts giving us a glance of her life.

If you follow Sania on Instagram, you must have surely come across several glimpses of her both Hyderabad home located in plush area of Film Nagar and her Dubai home. Recently, the tennis player took to her photo-sharing app to share a beautiful reel, giving her fans a sneak peek into her palatial bedroom.

In the small clip, Sania showed the amazing transformation of her room and it is all thing classy with off-white walls, green curtains and chandelier. While Sania Mirza, did not mention the location, several netizens went on to guess if it was her Hyderabad home as she is currently in the city and was also spotted at sister Anam Mirza’s Label Bazar recently. A few others guessed that it is not her Hyderabad but her Dubai home located in Palm Jumeirah. Check out the video below.

A few days ago, Sania shared a video revealing her favourite spot in the ‘Mirza House’ in Hyderabad. In the clip, Sania takes us through the palatial green tennis court located at her home in Hyderabad. Sharing the video, she simply penned, “My favourite spot in the Mirza house!”