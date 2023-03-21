Sania Mirza takes spiritual path post retirement, set to perform Umrah

Sania Mirza announced her retirement from the game last month, ending a professional career that lasted 20 years

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st March 2023 1:11 pm IST
Sania Mirza takes spiritual path post retirement, set to perform Umrah
Sania Mirza and Izhaan Mirza Malik (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement from professional tennis, ending an illustrious career that saw her rise to become one of the most successful players in the history of Indian tennis. Soon after the retirement, the 36-year-old athlete embarked on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah before Ramzan.

Sania Mirza is currently in Saudi Arabia‘s Holy city Madina. She shared glimpses of her pilgrimage on Instagram stories. Sharing a selfie with son Izhaan Mirza Malik, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah”. Her sister, Anam Mirza, has accompanied her on the pilgrimage.

Apart from her profession, Sania Mirza has been making headlines for her personal life too. She is in the news for her rumoured divorce with husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Though there is no official confirmation about it, inside sources suggest that the couple has already parted ways and are currently co-parenting their son together. Sania’s cryptic posts on social media are also adding more fuel to her separation rumours.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 21st March 2023 1:11 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button