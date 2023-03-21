Sania Mirza takes spiritual path post retirement, set to perform Umrah

Hyderabad: Indian tennis star Sania Mirza recently announced her retirement from professional tennis, ending an illustrious career that saw her rise to become one of the most successful players in the history of Indian tennis. Soon after the retirement, the 36-year-old athlete embarked on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah before Ramzan.

Sania Mirza is currently in Saudi Arabia‘s Holy city Madina. She shared glimpses of her pilgrimage on Instagram stories. Sharing a selfie with son Izhaan Mirza Malik, she wrote, “Alhamdulillah”. Her sister, Anam Mirza, has accompanied her on the pilgrimage.

Apart from her profession, Sania Mirza has been making headlines for her personal life too. She is in the news for her rumoured divorce with husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. Though there is no official confirmation about it, inside sources suggest that the couple has already parted ways and are currently co-parenting their son together. Sania’s cryptic posts on social media are also adding more fuel to her separation rumours.