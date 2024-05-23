Sania Mirza’s Dubai home gets new nameplate: ‘Sania and…’

Hyderabad: A few months ago, Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik parted ways, shocking their fans. The news broke when Shoaib announced his marriage to Pakistani actor Sana Javed. Following the separation, Sania moved out of their Palm Jumeirah home in Dubai. She now resides in a new, luxurious home with her son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Recently, Sania shared a series of photos on Instagram. While most of the images feature her friends and family, one photo that grabbed a lot of attenttion was the new nameplate for her house that reads “Sania and Izhaan.” The post received a lot of love and support from her followers.

Check out the reactions below.

“Women glow differently when they leave toxic people and relations behind. You look,” one social media user wrote.

Another wrote, “Strong woman independent women.proud.”

A third user wrote, “You are Strong enough to handle all the problems by your own.”

“More power to you @mirzasaniar The nation is proud and will always be proud of you,” one more Instagram user commented.

“Proud of you Sania .. the way you handle issues with a composed attitude .. spirits up and always .. cheers to you !!” said one more fan.

Sania continues to use her social media to spread messages of motivation and inspiration. Despite the difficult times, she has handled the situation with grace and dignity, earning admiration from fans in both India and Pakistan.

Mirza family released an official statement confirming her divorce that read, “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy.”