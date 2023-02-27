Sania Mirza’s farewell match to be held in Hyderabad on March 5

Hyderabad: Indian tennis legend Sania Mirza is all set to bid adieu to professional tennis on the 5th of March this year. She has been receiving numerous tributes from fans and prominent figures alike with many recalling the era when she became the doubles World No.1. On Sunday, Sania took to Instagram to share details about her final tennis match that will be playing in her home ground.

Fans can get the last glimpse of their favourite tennis star in action on the 5th of March at at LB Stadium in Hyderabad, the birthplace of Sania Mirza. Announcing the news with her fans, Sania wrote, ”I’m all set to play my last-ever tennis match, exactly where it all started for me 18-20 years ago, on the 5th of March. And I will have all my close friends, my family, my partner coming and I can’t wait to play in front of you one last time.”

“I hope to end this journey on a beautiful note, in front of my friends, my family and most important of all, my most loyal fans and followers who have been through everything with me, in this journey,” she added.

Sania will be playing two exhibition fixture matches in Hyderabad. The first will be a rounders match between two teams, one led by Sania and the other by Rohan Bopanna while the second will be a mixed doubles match between Sania-Bopanna and Ivan Dodig-Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Several celebrities from Bollywood and Tollywood are expected to attend the event. Farah Khan, who shares very close bond with Sania, too is flying to Hyderabad this week to celebrate the tennis star’s last match. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “Can’t wait to celebrate you..”

The tickets for Sania’s farewell match are now on sale online, with the prices ranging between Rs. 499 to Rs. 749. You can book your tickets on Paytm Insider.

Image Source: Paytm Insider

Talking about her personal life, Sania Mirza has been in the news for her divorce rumours with her husband and Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple got married in a Hyderabadi traditional nikah ceremony in 2010. The couple is currently co-parenting their son Izhaan Mirza Malik.