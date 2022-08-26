Sania Mirza’s favorite spot in her Hyderabad home [Video]

Hyderabad: Tennis champion Sania Mirza, who is an avid social media user, often keeps sharing glimpses of her life on Instagram. From cute photos of her son Izhaan Mirza Malik to best captures from her matches, she is known for sharing entertaining post on her photo-sharing app.

On Thursday, Sania Mirza took to her Instagram to share a video revealing her favourite spot in the ‘Mirza House’. In the clip, Sania takes us through the palatial green tennis court located at her home in Hyderabad. Sharing the video, she simply penned, “My favourite spot in the Mirza house!”

Actress Rakshanda Khan, who is Sania’s close friend, has a hilarous and relatable reaction to the video. Take to the comment section, she wrote, “You could totally be doing like Kyunki SaaS kind of intro.”

On the professional front, Sania Mirza had earlier decided to retire from professional tennis at the age of 35 after the US Open 2022 which starts in New York on Monday (August 29). However, Sania has pulled out of US Open due to a tendon injury in her forearm and changed her retirement plans which she confirmed on her social media.

In her Instagram story, Sania wrote, “I have some not-so-great news. I hurt my forearm/elbow while playing in Canada two weeks ago and obviously didn’t realize how bad it was until I got my scans yesterday. I have torn a little bit of my tendon. I will be out for a (few) weeks and have pulled out of the US Open. It will change some of my retirement plans, but I will keep you all posted.”