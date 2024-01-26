Sania Mirza’s son Izhaan unwell after Shoaib’s third marriage?

Islamabad: On January 20 2024 an unexpected revelation emerged in the world of cricket and entertainment. Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik surprised everyone by sharing photos, alongside actress Sana Javed and announcing her as his spouse.

Prior to this Shoaib Malik had entered into matrimony with Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. Together they have a son named Izhaan. And now, reports about how their 5 year old son has been affected by Shoaib Malik’s third marriage are going viral.

In a conversation, with Pakistani journalist Naeem Hanif Sania Mirza said that Sania Mirza revealed to him that her son, Izhaan mentally disturbed due to split.

According to Naeem Hanif, Sania Mirza told him during a phone conversation that her son has been dealing with health challenges following his father third marriage.

She allegedly mentioned that Izhaan was facing bullying in his school from his peers who constantly interrogated him about his fathers marriage. This situation became so distressing, for Izhaan that he eventually stopped going to school. Sania had to take him to India because he strongly opposed staying in Dubai longer. Check out his whole interview below.

Sania and Shoaib, who had a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding at Hyderabad’s Taj Krishna Hotel in 2010, welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. They are currently co-parenting their son.