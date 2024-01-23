Here’s Sania Mirza’s net worth and multicrore car collection

Hyderabad: Sania Mirza has been dominating headlines, but not for her profession or anything related to her sport. The Indian tennis legend has been trending due to the recent confirmation of her divorce from Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik.

News of their separation had been swirling for months, fueled by cryptic social media posts and media speculation. The official confirmation came just a day after Shoaib Malik married Pakistani actress Sana Javed which left everyone shocked.

Everything about Sana, Sania and Shoaib is trending on the internet. Fans are even digging into their luxurious lifestyle. In this write-up, we will have a look at Sania Mirza’s lavish lifestyle including her car collection.

Sania Mirza’s Net worth 2024

According to various sources, Sania Mirza’s net worth is estimated to be around Rs. 210 crore. This reflects her remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a prominent figure in tennis, as well as her unwavering dedication and passion for the sport. She also earns from brand endorsements and other investments. She is a proud owner of several expensive things including a luxurious car collection.

Car Collection

Just like other celebrities, Sania Mirza also shares a huge love for four wheels. She owns a number of luxury cars from brands like Range Rover, Mercedes Benz, Audi, and BMW, amounting to a total worth of approximately Rs. 3 crore. Here is a list of her car collection, as per various reports.

BMW 7-Series

Jaguar XF

Range Rover Evoque

Porsche Cayenne

Many are praising Mirza’s resilience and her focus on her tennis career amidst the personal turmoil. Her fans are rallying behind her, celebrating her achievements and emphasizing her status as a national icon and inspiration for countless young girls.

Sania recently announced her retirement from professional tennis, citing health reasons. She is the first Indian woman to break into the top 30 in the WTA singles ranking. Sania has won six Grand Slam titles in her career, including three in women’s doubles and three in mixed doubles.

Sania is a popular figure in India and has been in the limelight for many years. She has been a brand ambassador for several companies, including Adidas, Gatorade, and Herbalife. Her achievements in tennis and her philanthropic work have made her a role model for many young Indians.