Izhaan lifts Mumma Sania Mirza’s mood with cute gift, check here

Mumbai: Tennis star Sania Mirza and former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik have officially parted ways after 14 years of marriage. Shoaib Malik, in the midst of his separation from Sania, surprised everyone by sharing pictures of his third marriage with Pakistani actress Sana Javed on Instagram.

Following the viral pictures, Sania Mirza’s sister shared a statement confirming the separation between Sania and Shoaib. “Sania has always kept her personal life away from the public eye. However, today the need has arisen for her to share that Shoaib and she have been divorced for a few months now. She wishes Shoaib well for his new journey ahead! At this sensitive period of her life, we would like to request all fans and well-wishers to refrain from indulging in any speculation and to respect her need for privacy. The Mirza Family & Team Sania,” the official statement read.

Despite the tough times, Sania finds solace and joy in her son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Izhaan seems to be a source of comfort for Sania, as she shared on her Instagram a heartwarming moment when Izzy, as she affectionately calls him, surprised her with a cute gift — a pair of crocs.

Sania and Shoaib, who had a traditional Hyderabadi Muslim wedding at Hyderabad’s Taj Krishna Hotel in 2010, welcomed their son Izhaan Mirza Malik in 2018. Despite their separation, the couple is committed to co-parenting their son.