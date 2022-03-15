Sanitation at Charminar needs to be improved: Mayor G Vijayalakshmi

Hyderabad: GHMC Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi observed that sanitation in the Charminar zone should be further improved. She asked the Deputy Commissioners, AMHOs and SFAs should constantly monitor the situation at the field level.

After inspecting the work of the SNDP (Strategic Nala Development Program) on Tuesday, the mayor reviewed the implementation of various developmental and welfare programs in the zone. Addressing a meeting on the issue, she said that zoning plans should be drawn upon sanitation across the city and solid measures should be taken at the field level to move garbage to major intersections and colonies.

The Mayor said steps should be taken to increase the number of transfer stations to two per circle if necessary. The mayor suggested that the commissioner should take steps to immediately fill the vacant posts of sanitation workers in the zone through outsourcing methods.

She further said that the Charminar area should also have facilities to dispose off old items. She added that the crematoriums (Vaikunta Dhamas) should be constructed soon and that they should have basic facilities like water supply, changing room, compound wall etc.

Mayor G Vijayalaxmi examining the sanitation works.

She instructed the authorities to expedite the completion of the Nala development works being carried out within the zone and to visit the field and complete the work by the end of May under any circumstances.

Directing that the programs are undertaken under the ‘Haritha Haram’ should be completed soon, she asked for the preparation of the desired plants in the multilevel avenue plantations and nurseries and added that the zonal commissioner should send proposals for setting up an animal care centre in the zone.

She said that the UCD programme (Urban Community Development) should educate small traders on how to do business in designated areas.