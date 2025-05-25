Sanjay Dutt shares how late father Sunil Dutt inspired him to face life’s challenges

Mumbai: On the 20th death anniversary of his late father and legendary actor Sunil Dutt, Sanjay Dutt opened up about the profound impact his father had on his life.

Reflecting on the lessons of resilience and courage passed down to him, Sanjay shared how Sunil’s example inspired him to overcome life’s toughest challenges with strength and determination. On Sunday, the ‘Bhoomi’ actor took to Instagram to share a collection of photos featuring himself and his late father. The first throwback picture shows a young Sanjay smiling while sitting beside his father. The second image is a memorable still from their iconic film “Munna Bhai M.B.B.S.” Sanjay also posted candid and handsome solo shots of his father, celebrating his cherished memories.

In his heartfelt caption, Sanjay Dutt expressed deep gratitude and love for his late father, Sunil Dutt. He acknowledges that his father did more than just raise him — he taught him valuable life lessons about resilience and strength. The ‘Shamshera’ actor highlighted how Sunil’s guidance helped him face difficult times with courage.

“You didn’t just raise me, you showed me how to stand tall when life gets tough, love you dad and miss you everyday…” wrote Sanjay Dutt.

Sanjay Dutt’s sister, Priya Dutt, also shared an emotional note, revealing that despite their father’s significant contributions to the film industry and public service, Sunil Dutt never desired anything to be named after him.

In her heartfelt post, Priya remembered Sunil Dutt as the pillar of their family—a guiding force who instilled in them the importance of humility, gratitude, compassion, and love. For the caption, she wrote, “Dad, when you smiled, we knew everything was okay. You were our pillar that one person who stood by us, behind us, and guided us to move forward with the right values of humility, gratitude, compassion, and love. You always taught me that people must remember you by your good work and your good deeds not by your status or money. You have left behind such a legacy that your name is still remembered with love by every person you ever met. That is the true wealth you have earned in your life and beyond.”

Priya Dutt added, “You never wanted anything named after you, or statues built. You didn’t need that, as you are etched in the hearts of the people whose lives you touched and I feel so proud to be your daughter. I miss you, but you remain with me in all that I do.”

Legendary Bollywood actor and politician Sunil Dutt died on May 25, 2005, at the age of 75, following a heart attack at his residence in Mumbai.