Sanjay Leela Bhansali says NO to work with Ranveer Singh, why?

Hyderabad: From Devdas to Bajirao Mastani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has directed various hit movies which are still the all-time favourites of most Indians. SLB’s movies have a great message and usually rock at the box office. He is one of the successful directors of Hindi cinema.

Bhansali was admired for his recent film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ everywhere and it was reported that he is planning to direct the remake of the 1952 film ‘Baiju Bawra’. The director, according to latest rumours has now dropped the idea of going ahead with the remake of Meena Kumari’s classic ‘Baiju Bawra’ in which Ranveer Singh was all set to play the role.

Rumours mills suggest that SLB is planning to work with Shah Rukh Khan on a new project or he will make ‘Inshallah’ with Salman Khan. As Ranveer Singh’s latest film proved to be a disaster at the box office, SLB might be thinking of bringing the actor on board for his next project. Now, speculations are rife that either Salman or SRK will be seen in the renowned director’s next venture.

A report in ETimes also suggests that the remake of ‘Baiju Bawra’ needed a lot of finance which was not viable for any producer or studio to back it at this point of time when Bollywood is in a state of transition and crisis both.

On the professional front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is currently gearing up for the release of his OTT debut series Heeramandi on Netflix.